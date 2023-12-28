Storm Gerrit disrupts trains and leaves thousands without power as it batters northern UK

LONDON (AP) — A storm that battered the U.K. with high winds and heavy snow has damaged houses, canceled trains and left thousands of people without electricity across Scotland and parts of northern England. Workers dealt with wind speeds of 80 miles per hour in some coastal areas of Scotland as they tried to restore power. Storm Gerrit also caused widespread disruption to train service across Scotland. In the city of Manchester in northwest England, police say they received numerous reports late Wednesday of homes damaged by a “mini tornado.”

