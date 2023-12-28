Woman sues dentist after 4 root canals, 8 dental crowns and 20 fillings in a single visit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman has sued her dentist after receiving four root canals, eight dental crowns and 20 fillings in a single visit that she says led to her disfigurement. The lawsuit accuses Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, of providing negligent treatment that caused significant injuries to the woman in July 2020. The lawsuit also accuses him of providing an unsafe dosage of anesthesia to her and falsifying medical records to cover it up. Beyond medical costs, the woman said she suffered pain, embarrassment, disfigurement and distress. Molldrem and his attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

