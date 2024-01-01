Access to busy NYC airport’s international terminal restricted due to pro-Palestinian protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Access to a busy terminal at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport has been restricted as pro-Palestinian protesters converged on the airport for the second time in a week. Video posted online Monday showed a slow-moving line of cars, some flying Palestinian flags, being directed by police at a checkpoint. Entry into JFK’s Terminal 4 is restricted Monday afternoon to ticketed passengers, employees and people picking up passengers. AirTrain access was also temporarily restricted to ticketed passengers and employees.

