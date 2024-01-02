‘Black Panther’ performer Carrie Bernans identified as pedestrian hurt in NYC crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who was pinned under a food truck when a driver fleeing police plowed into pedestrians in midtown Manhattan has been identified as an actor who has appeared in films such as “Black Panther” and “The Color Purple.” Actor and stunt performer Carrie Bernans’ mother posted on Instagram that Bernans suffered broken bones and chipped teeth and is in a great deal of pain following the crash near Penn Station early New Year’s Day. Police say a 44-year-old man was fleeing officers at around 1:30 a.m. when he drove onto the sidewalk and injured several pedestrians.

