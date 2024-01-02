Elections head in Nevada’s lone swing county resigns, underscoring election turnover in key state

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rapid turnover among election officials in Nevada continues, with the top election official in Nevada’s lone swing county abruptly announcing her resignation less than a month before early voting commences for the Feb. 6 presidential preference primary. Jamie Rodriguez said Tuesday she wanted to pursue opportunities away from elections and spend more time with family ahead of a crucial 2024 election cycle. Her last day will be March 15, though she will use accrued vacation time before then. Eleven of Nevada’s 17 counties have had turnover in top county election positions since the 2020 election, according to an Associated Press tally.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report or America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.