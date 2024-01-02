Police seek motive in fiery fatal crash in upstate New York; no terror link found
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man who died after crashing an SUV loaded with gas cans outside an upstate New York concert venue appeared to have been aiming at a pedestrian crossing. But investigators have found no evidence that the crash that killed two ride-share passengers early on New Year’s Day was terror-related. Rochester police Chief David Smith told a news conference that the suspect in the crash was tentatively identified as Michael Avery of the Syracuse area. Police say he may have suffered from undiagnosed mental health problems. But officials say the suspect’s motive remains unknown.