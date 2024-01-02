Thompson and Guest to run for reelection in Mississippi, both confirm as qualifying period opens

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two influential members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Mississippi have told The Associated Press that they will run for reelection. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and Republican Rep. Michael Guest confirmed their decisions on Tuesday, when state qualifying began for candidates seeking one U.S. Senate seat and all four of the state’s U.S. House seats in the 2024 election. Jan. 15 is the qualifying deadline for presidential candidates, and Jan. 12 is the deadline for the congressional seats. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says former President Donald Trump will also be on the Republican Party primary ballot in Mississippi.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

