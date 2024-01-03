Judge raises mental health concern about man held in New Year’s Eve weekend gunfire near Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California man accused of firing dozens of gunshots from a high-rise condo near the Las Vegas Strip the morning before New Year’s Eve is being held on $500,000 bail. A Las Vegas judge who set bail Wednesday said it appears Jon Letzkus is mentally unstable and unpredictable, and called the gunfire “incredibly dangerous.” Police say no one was injured in the shooting from Signature Towers about 6 a.m. Sunday, but said nearby buildings were damaged. The towers form part of the MGM Grand resort complex. Records show the 45-year-old Letzkus is an online poker player with property near San Diego and in Oregon. A prosecutor says he admitted firing the shots.

