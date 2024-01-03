Prosecutors seek to drop three felony charges against the brother of Patrick Mahomes

Prosecutors in Kansas are asking a judge to drop three felony charges related to accusations that Jackson Mahomes — the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will. Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual battery. A fourth charge — misdemeanor battery — would remain. The court filing cites a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim. Jackson Mahomes was accused of shoving a waiter at a suburban Kansas City restaurant last February, then grabbing the restaurant owner by the throat and forcefully kissing her three different times without her consent.

