Tennessee judge denies release of more records in sexual harassment complaint against ex-lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has squashed an attempt to release more records involving a sexual harassment complaint against a former state lawmaker, including information about how tax dollars may have been spent as part of the investigation. Davidson County Chancellor Russell Perkins’ ruling was handed down Tuesday. It is the latest development in the monthslong speculation over how Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House handled a complaint lodged by a legislative intern against former Rep. Scotty Campbell. Campbell resigned last April after it was revealed that an ethics panel found that he violated the Legislature’s workplace discrimination and harassment policy.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.