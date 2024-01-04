2 men appear in court on murder charges in shooting of Oakland police officer at marijuana business

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two men charged with murder in the death of an Oakland police officer who was shot while answering a burglary report at a marijuana dispensary have appeared in court. Mark Sanders of Tracy and Allen Starr Brown of Chico were in an Alameda County courtroom Thursday but waived arraignment and will enter pleas Jan. 18. The two are accused of opening fire on officers responding to a reported burglary at a cannabis business last Friday. Plainclothes Officer Tuan Le was hit and died at a hospital. A third man has been charged with the burglary and authorities arrested a fourth man Wednesday night who also could face burglary charges.

