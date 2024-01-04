2 men charged in shooting death of Oakland officer answering a burglary call at a marijuana business

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been charged with murder in the death of an Oakland police officer who was shot while answering a burglary report at a marijuana dispensary. Charges were filed Wednesday against Mark Sanders of Tracy and Allen Starr Brown of Chico. They’re scheduled for arraignment Thursday. The two are accused of opening fire on officers responding to a reported burglary at a cannabis business last Friday. Plainclothes Officer Tuan Le was hit and died at a hospital. Sanders was arrested on Tuesday and Brown was arrested over the weekend. Le was the 54th Oakland police officer to die in the line of duty and the first killed in nearly 15 years.

