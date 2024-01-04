King’s daughter says wars, gun violence, racism have pushed humanity to the brink

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter says the world urgently needs to study and adopt her father’s philosophy of nonviolence to avoid self-destruction. The Rev. Bernice King used an address Thursday to announce events for the upcoming holiday in honor of her father to warn that humanity was at a critical juncture. She cited gun violence in the U.S., the deaths of families in Ukraine and Gaza from war, and threats from artificial intelligence. She also mentioned conflicts in Yemen, Congo and Ethiopia and cited racism against Black people as another threat to humans, saying it remained a “blight” more than 50 years after her father was assassinated.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.