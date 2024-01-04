Neo-Nazi podcasters sent to prison on terror charges for targeting Prince Harry and his young son

LONDON (AP) — A neo-Nazi podcaster who called for the deaths of Prince Harry and his young son has been sentenced to prison with his co-host for encouraging terrorism. A London judge on Thursday called Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh “dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists.” Gibbons had said the Duke of Sussex should be killed for treason and called for his son, Archie, to be “put down.” Authorities say the two espoused racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic, homophobic and misogynistic views and encouraged listeners to commit violence against ethnic minorities. Gibbons was sentenced to eight years in prison and Tyrone Patten-Walsh to seven years.

