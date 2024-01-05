Blaine Luetkemeyer, longtime Missouri Republican congressman, won’t seek reelection

Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer will not seek reelection, though his departure in what is considered a safe Republican district is unlikely to impact the balance of power after the 2024 election. Luetkemeyer announced his decision Thursday. He is 71. Luetkemeyer represents Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District, a large geographic area that stretches from the western suburbs of St. Louis to Jefferson City and Columbia in central Missouri. The area is largely Republican. Luetkemeyer narrowly defeated Democrat Judy Baker in 2008, but in every subsequent election has won the general election by more than 30 percentage points. The Cook Political Report lists the 3rd District as solid Republican.

