US fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid rape charge in Utah is extradited from Scotland

LONDON (AP) — A U.S. fugitive known as Nicholas Rossi, who is accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah has been extradited from Scotland. British news media reported Friday that Rossi was sent back to the U.S. In response to an inquiry from The Associated Press about Rossi’s return, Police Scotland said they assisted other law enforcement agencies to extradite a 36-year-old man. It was not immediately clear when Rossi left Scotland or where he was destined. The fugitive whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008.

