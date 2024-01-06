Residents across eastern U.S. and New England hunker down as snow, ice, freezing rain approaches

BOSTON (AP) — Residents across the eastern U.S. — particularly in New England — are gassing up their snow blowers and dusting off their shovels as they gear up for a storm expected to bring snow, freezing rain and ice to the region. The system was expected to track along the northeastern coastline throughout the weekend, with the heaviest snowfall expected in Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley and portions of New England. Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast. In Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday with snow accumulations of six inches up to a foot.

