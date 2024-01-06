Trump downplays Jan. 6 on the anniversary of the Capitol siege and calls jailed rioters ‘hostages’

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump marked the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by casting the migrant surge on the Southern border as the “real” insurrection. Trump was rallying supporters in Iowa just over a week before voting will begin with the state’s kickoff caucuses/ He repeated his claim that countries have been emptying jails and mental institutions to fuel a record number of migrant crossings. There is no evidence that is the case. Trump was holding a pair of commit-to-caucus events in Newton in central Iowa and Clinton in the state’s far east just over a week before voting will begin on Jan. 15.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, JILL COLVIN and ANDREW HARNIK Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.