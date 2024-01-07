Trump is raising expectations heading into the Iowa caucuses. Now he has to meet them
By STEVE PEOPLES and THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — When Donald Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign after a disappointing midterm election for Republicans, his trajectory was something of a mystery. But seven days before Iowa’s kick-off caucuses, his standing among the GOP faithful is hardly in doubt. Voters, campaign operatives and even some of the candidates on the ground largely agree that the Republican former president is the overwhelming favorite heading into the caucuses. But that’s not to say serious risks don’t loom for the front-runner.