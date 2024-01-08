911 transcripts reveal chaotic scene as gunman killed 18 people in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The 911 calls flooding into dispatchers as a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, reflect the chaos of last October’s attack. The 911 transcripts released Monday showed that people began identifying the shooter soon after the photo was released to the public. The transcripts captured tense moments including dispatchers staying on the phone to provide encouragement, telling callers to stay quiet, and to wait for police to announce their arrival. All told, 18 people were killed and 13 wounded when an Army reservist opened fire on Oct. 25. Authorities say the gunman later killed himself.

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.