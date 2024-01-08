A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed while getting his hair cut, Alabama police say

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama said a 5-year-old boy has been killed when someone shot into a home where he was getting his hair cut. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Sunday in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s officer says the child was identified as Brandon Jamal Nation, III, of Fairfield. Police told news outlets that Nation’s mother had taken the child to the home to get his hair cut when someone outside shot inside the house. A man inside the home, identified as the boy’s barber, was also shot and taken to a hospital.

