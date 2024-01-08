A Cambodian critic is charged with defamation over comments on Facebook

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An outspoken critic of Cambodia’s government who was badly hurt by assailants four months ago has been arrested on a defamation complaint brought by a Cabinet member for comments he posted on Facebook. The complaint filed by Minister of Labor and Vocational Training Heng Sour against Ny Nak drew sharp criticism from Human Rights Watch, which said it showed that the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet is as repressive as the one that preceded it. Hun Manet in August succeeded his father Hun Sen, who tolerated little opposition while he was in power for 38 years. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Friday ordered Ny Nak held on charges of incitement and defamation, after the labor minister filed a criminal complaint against him.

