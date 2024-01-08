Chicago woman pleads guilty, to testify against own mother accused of cutting baby from teen’s womb

CHICAGO (AP) — A 29-year-old Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after authorities said she helped her mother kill a pregnant teenager whose baby was cut from her womb. Desiree Figueroa’s plea was made Monday. The Chicago Tribune reports that it stipulates that she testify against her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, whose first-degree murder trial is scheduled to start later this month. The plea deal calls for Desiree Figueroa to receive 30 years in prison. Prosecutors have said Clarisa Figueroa strangled 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez in 2019 after she was lured to the Figueroas’ home with the promise of free clothing for the child.

