Haley accuses Biden of giving ‘offensive’ speech at the church where racist mass shooting occurred

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is taking aim at the Democrat she’d like to face in the November election. She says it’s “offensive” that President Joe Biden gave “a political speech” Monday at the South Carolina church where nine Black parishioners were slain in a 2015 racist attack. Haley spoke at a Fox News town hall after Biden referenced her recent failure to explicitly name slavery as the cause of the Civil War. Biden told the church audience that slavery was the cause “for those who don’t seem to know.” Haley accused Biden of having “palled around with segregationists” in the 1970s.

