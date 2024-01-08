Man caught on camera accosting a Las Vegas judge in court is sentenced in an unrelated attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man caught on camera attacking a county judge in Las Vegas is being sentenced to 19 to 48 months in an unrelated case. Deobra Delone Redden was sentenced Monday for accosting someone with a baseball bat. In court last week, he leapt over the bench and attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus. Redden stood in shackles Monday flanked by a group of jail officers. His lawyer declined to comment outside the courtroom. In the attack last week, Redden had to be wrestled off the judge by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members — including some who were seen throwing punches.

