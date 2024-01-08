Oakland city council members request explanation from A’s about canceled minor league game

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two council members from the City of Oakland have mailed a letter to Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval expressing their concerns with his club’s decision to block a minor league game by the new Oakland Ballers that had been scheduled for the Coliseum on June 29. Council member at-large Rebecca Kaplan and District 6 representative Kevin Jenkins asked for a prompt explanation. The A’s will be on the road at the time the new minor league independent team wanted to host a special night at the venue, and the “B’s” had a signed agreement in place for that date and a deposit paid when they learned the A’s said no.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.