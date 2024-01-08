US fighter jets to fly over Bosnia in a sign of support to the country as Serbs call for secession

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Two U.S. fighter jets will fly over Bosnia in a demonstration of support for the Balkan country’s integrity in the face of increasingly secessionist policies of the Bosnian Serb pro-Russia leader Milorad Dodik. The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo says that the Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons’ flyover on Monday is part of joint air-to-ground training involving U.S. and Bosnian forces.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.