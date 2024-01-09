More than 200 people died since Japan’s New Year’s quakes. 7 of them died in shelters
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — As of Wednesday, 203 deaths were reported following the 7.6 magnitude quake that slammed the western coastline of Japan on New Year’s. Seven of them were at evacuation centers, where rescued people died from injuries and sickness. Such deaths weren’t directly caused by the damage from the quakes, fires and mudslides. They happened in alleged safety. Rain and snow warnings were issued for the area. Nearly 30,000 people whose homes were destroyed or deemed unsafe are staying at schools and other makeshift facilities. Deaths on Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture have climbed daily, as rescue teams drew bodies from the rubble.