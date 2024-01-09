Pakistani officer wounded in attack on polio workers dies, raising bombing death toll to 7

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — An officer wounded in a bombing that targeted police assigned to protect polio vaccination workers has died in a hospital in northwestern Pakistan. His death brings to seven the number of officers killed in the bombing on Monday in the district of Mamund in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack. Police said at least three wounded officers remain in critical condition. Polio is endemic in Pakistan and the government conducts drives to try to vaccinate children. Islamic militants regularly target the teams and the police assigned to protect them. The campaign in Mamund was suspended on Tuesday for a second day.

