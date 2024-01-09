Small-town Minnesota hotel shooting kills clerk and 2 possible guests, including suspect, police say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a small-town Minnesota hotel has killed an employee and two possible guests. Cloquet police Chief Derek Randall spoke about the shooting at a news conference Tuesday. He says police found a 22-year-old clerk with a gunshot wound on Monday inside a Super 8. She died later at a hospital. Police also found a 35-year-old man dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. They also found a 32-year-old man dead outside on the hotel’s property. He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have used hotel surveillance video to confirm he was the shooter.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.