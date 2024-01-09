Taiwan presidential candidate Lai says he is willing to reopen talks with China
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leading presidential candidate William Lai says he hopes for a reopening of dialogue with China following almost eight years of Beijing’s near-complete refusal to communicate with leaders of the self-governing island it considers its own territory. But Lai told reporters Tuesday he would seek to maintain democratic Taiwan’s de-facto independence in the face of Chinese Communist Party threats to annex it by political, military or economic means. “While aspiring for peace, we harbor no illusions,” Lai said. “We will build up Taiwan’s defense deterrence, strengthen Taiwan’s capabilities in economic security, enhance partnerships with democracies around the world and maintain stable and principled leadership on cross-Strait relations.”