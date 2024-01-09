Trump suggests unauthorized migrants will vote. The idea stirs his base, but ignores reality

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is seizing on his party’s frustration with the recent surge of illegal crossings at the southern U.S. border to churn up fears around voter fraud. Ahead of Iowa’s caucuses next week, the former Republican president has repeatedly suggested that Democrats are planning to sign unauthorized migrants up to vote in 2024. Experts say these claims ignore the facts about noncitizen voting in federal elections. The practice is illegal and research shows it is exceedingly rare. Yet the idea is resonating with some of Trump’s supporters as the nation’s leaders grapple with an unprecedented migrant surge at the border.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.