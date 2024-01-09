Skip to Content
AP-National

U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to over 2 years in prison for accepting bribes from Chinese officer

By
New
Published 11:36 AM

By JULIE WATSON
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for transmitting sensitive U.S. military information to a Chinese government’s intelligence officer. Wenheng Zhao, who is also known as Thomas Zhao, of Monterey Park, was sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of receiving a bribe in violation of his official duties. He was also fined $5,500. His defense lawyer, Tarek Shawky, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. Prosecutors say he conspired to collect nearly $15,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content