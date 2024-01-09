Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch drone and missile attack on Red Sea shipping, though no damage reported
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired a barrage of drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea, though the U.S. said no damage was reported. Private intelligence firm Ambrey said ships off the Yemeni port city of Hodeida described seeing missiles and drones and that ships off Mokha saw missiles fired, a drone in the air and small vessels trailing them. The U.S. military’s Central Command said the attack launched late Tuesday by the Houthis included bomb-carrying drones, cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile. It said 18 drones, two cruise missiles and the anti-ship missile were downed by U.S. vessels and jets and a British warship. The Houthis aim to end Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza.