$100M will be left for Native Hawaiian causes from the estate of an heiress considered last princess

HONOLULU (AP) — There will be at least $100 million left in the estate of the so-called last Hawaiian princess to support Native Hawaiian culture. Abigail Kawānanakoa died last year at age 96. She was a descendant of the royal family that once ruled the islands — as well as the great-granddaughter of a sugar baron. A bitter battle over her trust began in 2017 after she suffered a stroke. The trust is worth at least $250 million. Many have been concerned about the fate of the foundation Kawānanakoa set up to benefit Hawaiians. Tens of millions will go to about a dozen other people who had claims on her estate, including her wife.

