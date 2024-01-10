A North Dakota lawmaker is removed from a committee after insulting police in a DUI stop

A North Dakota Republican lawmaker has been removed from a legislative committee following a traffic stop in December. State Rep. Nico Rios, of Williston, was arrested on a drunken driving charge. Rios blasted police with vulgar, homophobic and anti-migrant language during the traffic stop. Calls have grown for him to resign. Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor removed him on Tuesday from the Legislature’s interim Judiciary Committee. Lefor and local and state Republican Party leaders have called on Rios to resign. Rios has apologized for his behavior and says he has no immediate plans to resign. He says he plans to seek help for issues with alcoholism.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.