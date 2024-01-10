DC to consider major new public safety bill to stem rising violent crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Local lawmakers in the nation’s capital are introducing public safety legislation aiming to bring down spiraling violent crimes rates. The measure unveiled Wednesday largely repackages and consolidates previous proposals and temporary anti-crime legislation, including stiffer penalties for a host of gun-related offenses and wider leeway for judges to detain suspects prior to their trial. Homicides in Washington jumped by 35% in 2023, while car thefts and carjackings both essentially doubled. Violent crime jumped in several American cities during the COVID-19 pandemic. But while homicides have dropped post-pandemic in places like New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore, they’ve increased in the nation’s capital.

