Delaware judge limits scope of sweeping climate change lawsuit against fossil fuel companies

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has rejected several claims lodged by Delaware’s attorney general in a lawsuit alleging that the fossil fuel industry has downplayed the risks of climate change. Tuesday’s ruling significantly narrows the scope of the suit, which seeks to hold the industry liable for the effects of air pollution in the state. The lawsuit was filed in 2020, joining forces with a California law firm that has sued on behalf of other state and local governments. The Delaware Superior Court judge refused to dismiss some of the state’s claims. But she said the federal Clean Air Act preempts the state’s claims seeking damages for injuries resulting from out-of-state or global greenhouse emissions.

