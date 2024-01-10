For 2024, some simple lifestyle changes can improve your little piece of the planet

NEW YORK (AP) — The fight against climate change requires the mass cooperation of industries, companies, governments and communities around the globe. But individuals have a role to play, too. In New Year’s resolution season, there are lots of small, easily achievable ways to lead more climate-friendly lives. Start with smarter grocery shopping that focuses on producing less food waste. Switch to LED bulbs. Shop for quality items, which will last longer than the cheap stuff. Think about rentals rather than purchases, from party dresses to vacuums. How about quitting the car for distances under a certain threshold? Outdoors, forget weed killers and pesticides and give up lawn perfection. Cover garden beds with leaves and organic matter that will protect beneficial insects.

