PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prosecutors have charged 27 Kosovars with smuggling migrants to a neighboring country. The prosecutors in a statement said the suspects collaborated to transport some 700 Syrians to neighboring Serbia on their way to Western Europe. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.