Man dies after he was found unresponsive in cell at problem-plagued jail in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said a man who was being held at the problem-plagued Fulton County Jail in Atlanta has died at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a jail officer doing a security round found 36-year-old Michael Anthony Holland in his cell early Wednesday. Jail staff attempted unsuccessfully to revive Holland, who was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital. The release says Atlanta police will investigate the death, and the county medical examiner’s office will do an autopsy.

