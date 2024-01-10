Mexico’s small Citizen’s Movement party nominates congressman for president

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s small Citizen’s Movement party has nominated a youthful, little-known congressman to run for president in the June 2 elections _ a campaign that so far has been dominated by two women. The party has announced that its candidate will be Jorge Álvarez Máynez. He will face front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling Morena party, and opposition coalition candidate Xochitl Gálvez. Álvarez Máynez is seen as having little chance of winning, but could help preserve the party’s access to government funding. He had served as campaign manager for Samuel García, the governor of the northern border state of Nuevo Leon. García had been the candidate for Citizen’s Movement, but dropped out of the race in December.

