New Tennessee House rules seek to discourage more uproar after highly publicized expulsions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-run Tennessee House has capped how long lawmakers can debate bills and is restricting members from speaking when deemed “out of order.” The new rules passed Wednesday were opposed by many Democrats, including three targeted with expulsion last April for their gun control protest on the House floor just days after a deadly shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville. The new rules generally limit each lawmaker to five minutes of discussion per item being considered. They also allow the House speaker to set an overall time limit split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.

