‘Obamacare’ sign-ups surge to 20 million, days before open enrollment closes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says 20 million people have enrolled for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, with still a few days left for signing up. That’s a figure President Joe Biden will likely talk about regularly on the campaign trail as the Republican front-runner, former President Donald Trump, vows to dismantle the Obama-era program. Sign-ups in the marketplace have spiked during the Biden administration, thanks to tax subsidies that have given millions of Americans access to low cost plans, some with zero-dollar premiums. Open enrollment for coverage in 2024 is set to close Jan. 16.

