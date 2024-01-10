Prisoners’ bodies returned to families without heart, other organs, lawsuit alleges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that the bodies of two men who died while incarcerated in Alabama prisons were missing organs when returned to their families. Brandon Clay Dotson died in a state prison in November. His family filed a federal lawsuit last month against the Alabama Department of Corrections. The suit alleges that Dotson’s body was decomposing and his heart was missing when his remains were returned to the family. In a court filing in the case last week, the daughter of another deceased inmate said her father’s body was also missing internal organs when it was returned to the family in 2021.

