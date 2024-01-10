Riots in Papua New Guinea’s 2 biggest cities reportedly leave 15 dead

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — The Papua New Guinea government is working to restore order after at least 15 people were reportedly killed during rioting and looting that left the country’s two biggest cities in flames. The unrest began in the capital of Port Moresby on Wednesday when hundreds of police officers, soldiers, prison staff and public servants walked off their jobs in protest over a pay dispute. The Papua New Guinea government attributed the pay cut to an administrative glitch. Similar riots also started in Lae, the second-biggest city in the southwestern Pacific country. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that at least 15 people have been killed in Port Moresby and Lae.

