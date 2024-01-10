What we know about ‘Fito,’ Ecuador’s notorious gang leader who went missing from prison

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — José Adolfo Macías Villamar, leader of one of Ecuador’s most dangerous gangs, was discovered missing from his cell in a prison where he was serving a sentence for drug trafficking. Since his disappearance Sunday, the government says at least 30 attacks have taken place around the country, including one at a TV station in Guayaquil, in which armed gang members invaded a television station during a live broadcast. Born 44 years ago in a coastal city in the province of Manabí, Macías, also known by the alias Fito, is on the country’s most wanted list. He heads the Los Choneros gang.

