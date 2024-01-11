A spike in violence rattles Ecuador as nightclub arson kills 2 and false bomb sparks evacuation

QUITO (AP) — A fake bomb threat has rattled the capital of Ecuador and sparked the mobilization of an anti-explosives unit to a bustling area. Police said they were forced to evacuate people from Playón de la Marín on Thursday. The event happened a day after explosives placed in five different areas around Quito caused minor damage. Authorities also said Thursday that unknown suspects set fire to a nightclub in the Amazon city of Coca. Officials said two people were killed and nine others injured as the blaze spread to 11 nearby stores. The latest violent incidents come after President Daniel Noboa declared a national state of emergency.

