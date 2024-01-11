A woman was hired to investigate racial harassment after a suicide. Then she encountered it herself

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Black woman hired by a northern Utah school district to investigate racial harassment complaints says that she also experienced discrimination from district officials. Joscelin Thomas alleges in a federal lawsuit that Davis School District administrators treated her “as if she were stupid.” Thomas also says they denied her training and mentorship opportunities that were offered to her white colleagues. The U.S. Department of Justice has investigated the school district in 2021. It found widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian American students. A 10-year-old Black and autistic student died by suicide two weeks later. Lawyers say the new lawsuit calls into question whether the district has changed its culture.

