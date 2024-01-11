First meeting of After School Satan Club at Tennessee elementary school draws protesters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The first meeting of an After School Satan Club at a Tennessee elementary school drew protesters, but organizers said the children who attended had enjoyed the gathering. Faith and education leaders denounced plans for the club at Chimneyrock Elementary in Cordova when it was announced last month, but said they would follow the law and allow the club to meet. WMC-TV reported the launch Wednesday drew dozens of protesters. Protester Charlotte Bergmann told the station that the school district should obey the law “and allow God to take care of this” dispute. The Satanic Temple hosts the club and told WMC that “the kiddos had a great time” at the first meeting.

